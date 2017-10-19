Facebook Bug Puts Pittsburgh Users In Philadelphia For A Day

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Facebook users in Pittsburgh and other western and central Pennsylvania locations have found themselves transplanted to Philadelphia for a day.
Boy Slept For 11 Days, Doctors Investigate Mysterious Illness
A glitch on the social media site caused Pittsburghers and others to receive Facebook notifications welcoming them to the City of Brotherly Love on Wednesday.
Secret Service: Man Dressed As Pokémon Character Tried To Infiltrate White House
Facebook says a “bug” with the site’s location services application caused the problem and was fixed later Wednesday.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
One Comment