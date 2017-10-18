Viral #MeeToo Movement Has Philadelphia Roots

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The hashtag “Me Too” started trending over the weekend in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment allegations. The movement actually began in Philadelphia over a decade ago.

Former Philly activist Tarana Burke, a victim of sexual assault, started the “Me Too” movement over a decade ago. But when she initially saw it trend over the weekend, she admits to being nervous, initially.

“As the day went by so many folks had started posting,” Burke said, “and I thought ‘this is great, but I need to say something so that people know this is more than just a hashtag.'”

Burke had no relationship with actress Alyssa Milano, who helped the movement go viral, but the two recently connected on social media.

“We had a great conversation. She invited me to come speak with her about the work,” Burke said. “To her credit, she has corrected and started saying, she’s been made aware that this goes beyond this hashtag.”

She says amplifying the message is just one layer of the movement.

“The notion of radical community healing is something that I’m always trying to impress upon people and talk about and elevate,” Burke said. “Not just looking at how widespread it is, but looking at what’s needed for these people. And it’s not just women, it’s men and femmes, and trans, queer folks, just everybody across the gender spectrum, like what people need to start talking about healing in their bodies, mind, and their spirit. I hope that the conversation doesn’t stop once the hashtag dies down.”

For more on the “Me Too” movement go to metoo.support