Flower Power: Mural Arts Project Aims To Highlight Immigration, Detention Issues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The public is invited to get crafty this week and make so-called “Flowers of Freedom.”
A big bunch of flowers made out of coffee filters are needed to create a 40-foot long art installation called Flores de Libertad (Flowers of Freedom).
The project’s visual artist is Michelle Ortiz.
“And help me make close to 1,600 paper flowers that will then come together with all messages of freedom,” Ortiz said, “and they will all form the word libertad, which is freedom liberty.”
Do Fish Suffer From Depression Too? Experts Say Yes
The project will compliment Ortiz’s existing “We Keep Walking” projection installation on the north side of City Hall. Both installations are to draw awareness to policies and practices facing undocumented immigrants, including detention.
The projects are part of the Mural Arts Philadelphia’s temporary art installations known as Monument Lab.
Click the link for more information on how you can help make paper flowers for the Flores de Libertad project: