New Target Store Opens In Art Museum Area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Target has opened another small-format store. This one in the Art Museum area.

Nearby residents seemed delighted to poke around inside their new discount retailer.

“I’m just trying to get the lay of the land here. And it’s ideal,” said one shopper. “You have household stuff, a little bit of groceries.”

“Oh, it couldn’t be more convenient,” said another. “I was thrilled when I found we were gonna get a Target.”

That’s music to the ears of Target strategists who’ve been pinpointing specific areas of the city. Store Manager Nora Kelly says this is the fourth mini-Target to be open in Philly.

“It’s all neighborhoods that haven’t been able to be serviced because those folks would have to travel outside of the city and go to the suburbs,” Kelly said. “But with these smaller format stores, we’re able to be a little more flexible in each location.”

And there’s more to come with small format stores planned for Spring Garden, Broad and Washington and Haddon Township.