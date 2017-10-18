CHOP Hosts Halloween Party For Its Pediatric Patients

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– The pediatric patients at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia are getting into the Halloween spirit.

“Our baby is in the NICU. We delivered on the special delivery unit. We had surgery while he was in utero,” said Carrie Grant of South Carolina.

Grant, who was browsing costumes with her 2-year-old twins, says despite their health struggles, life goes on and events like this one help a lot.

“Continue our bills and everything in South Carolina and still maintain a happy family lifestyle in Philadelphia,” she says.

One dad says the Halloween party helps keep the kids’ spirits up.

“It’s a great event, gets them out of their room. They’re doing crafts right now,” he says.

Fifteen-year-old Jamie says the party reminds her what it’s like to be a teenager.

“Because when you’re in the hospital, you lose your sense of normalcy. It’s like, a way to feel normal again and be with other kids,” says Jamie.