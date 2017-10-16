Carson Wentz Is Retailer’s Highest Selling NFL Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz’s No. 11 jersey is the highest selling NFL jersey of the week, according to the DICK’S Sporting Goods Jersey Report.
Wentz’s jersey sales skyrocketed to the top of the league after his three touchdown performance over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football, leading the Eagles to a 5-1 record for the first time since 2014.
For the season, Wentz’s jersey is the third highest seller, behind only Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and Patriots QB Tom Brady.
Eagles TE Zach Ertz joined Wentz on the list of top-selling jerseys in the league, coming in at No. 53 and the No. 5 TE.
As a team, the Eagles have sold the 6th most jerseys in the NFL, according to DICK’S.