Eagles Favored To Win NFC

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles did not play on Sunday, but they definitely won the day.

The Packers lost at the Vikings and Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone.

The Falcons blew a 17-0 halftime lead at home and lost to the Dolphins to fall to 3-2.

The Chiefs’ undefeated recorded went up in flames, as they fell to the Steelers.

So, at 5-1, the Eagles are now tied with Kansas City for the NFL’s best record.

And according to Odds Shark, the Birds are tied with the Chiefs for the third shortest odds to win Super Bowl LII at 8.5 to 1. The Eagles have the shortest odds in the NFC.

Super Bowl LII futures: Patriots +450

Steelers +800

Chiefs/Eagles +850

Seahawks +1100

Falcons +1400

Packers +1600

Vikings 20/1

Cowboys 22/1 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) October 16, 2017

The 94WIP Morning Show asked if the Eagles are the best team in the NFL and almost 50% of fans said yes.

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? — WIP Morning Show (@WIPMorningShow) October 16, 2017

Next Monday night, the Eagles host the 3-2 Redskins at the Linc. A win would give the Eagles a three-game lead in the win column in the NFC East, and a season-sweep over the Skins.