‘Turn Off The NFL’: Activists Call For Boycott Of Sunday’s Games After Kaepernick Files Grievance Against League

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some Philadelphia activists are calling for a boycott of this Sunday’s NFL games.

Their call to action comes days after former quarterback Colin Kaepernick filed a grievance that accuses NFL owners of colluding to keep him out of the league.

Members of the #10/22 committee made the boycott announcement outside Philadelphia’s City Hall Monday morning.

Organizers say they stand in support of Kaepernick and other NFL players who protested social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.

“We decided to call for a coordinated national effort, so on the Sunday games of Oct. 22, 2017, we ask for all freedom-loving and justice-loving citizens of the United States to turn off the NFL,” said Supreme Dow.

The group also called on the public to show their support for the First Amendment this Sunday by protesting outside of NFL stadiums nationwide.

