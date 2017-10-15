Germantown Elementary School To Remain Closed Monday Due To Mold

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  A Germantown elementary school will continue to be closed Monday after mold was found in several classrooms.

The School District of Philadelphia revealed on Oct. 11 that traces of mold were found in several classrooms at John B. Kelly Elementary School due to heating, ventilation and air-conditioning issues.

After detecting the mold Philadelphia officials said that the school would close it until the problem was solved.

On Sunday John B. Kelly Elementary said that the school will be continued to be closed Monday, Oct. 16 as the mold cleanup continues.

The school’s staff will continue to report to the Hill Freedman World Academy at 1100 Mount Pleasant St.

