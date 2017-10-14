Man Shot Dead Outside Dollar Tree In Northeast Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after he was shot inside his car behind a Dollar Tree in Northeast Philadelphia.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Benner Street in the Mayfair section of the city.
Police say a 28-year old man was sitting inside a rental car behind the store when someone walked up to the vehicle and opened fire.
The victim was shot multiple times in the chest and back.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police are searching for the shooter and a motive.