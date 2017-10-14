Police Investigate Fatal Hit-Run In Port Richmond

Filed Under: Deadly Hit-Run, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Port Richmond overnight that killed a 31-year-old man.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on the 2200 block of E. Allegheny Avenue near Tulip Street.

Authorities have recovered footage from private surveillance cameras and are working to identify the vehicle involved.

“The driver should come forward to give this family some closure,” said Philadelphia Police Captain Drew Techner.

Techner says the victim’s shoe was found almost a block away from the accident scene.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch