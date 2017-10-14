Police Investigate Fatal Hit-Run In Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Port Richmond overnight that killed a 31-year-old man.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on the 2200 block of E. Allegheny Avenue near Tulip Street.
Authorities have recovered footage from private surveillance cameras and are working to identify the vehicle involved.
“The driver should come forward to give this family some closure,” said Philadelphia Police Captain Drew Techner.
Techner says the victim’s shoe was found almost a block away from the accident scene.