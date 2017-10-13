Students Celebrate Instant Acceptance Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While cell phone use during the school day is typically not encouraged at Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School, Friday was an exception.

“HEY! I got accepted to Immaculata,” an excited Ceeairra Taylor told her guardian over the phone.

Immaculata University was her first-choice; she hopes to study psychology there then open her own practice.

“I’m the first person in my family to ever get accepted [to college], so it means a lot. I’m starting something new for my family,” Taylor said. “A lot of people in the black community don’t believe in mental illness, anxiety, depression – so I want to help people that are my color.”

After interviews with college representatives who reviewed transcripts, test scores, and essays, more than forty students were accepted on the spot.

It’s called Instant Acceptance Day, a partnership with six local colleges and universities that provide scholarship opportunities exclusively for students at this school.

The six schools are Immaculata University, Rosemont College, Neumann University, Cabrini College, Chestnut Hill College and Gwynedd Mercy University.

“It removes a lot of the barriers during the application process – application fees, turning in paperwork, and puts our students’ faces at the front,” said Jared Epler, Director of College Counseling.

The school, part of a national network of 32 Cristo Rey schools, is only six-years-old but is already making its mark. Its first two graduating classes achieved a 100% acceptance rate into college, and they’re hoping that trend continues. Its focus is college-prep education for underserved students.

Anabel Pena got accepted to Chestnut Hill College and will be part of the first generation of her family to attend college.

“I want to go to college to major in biology and go on a pre-med track so I can go to medical school and specialize in anesthesiology,” Pena said.

Her classmate, Andreia Miguel, has been accepted to Gwynedd Mercy University.

“I know I’ve put in a lot of hard work to get to where I am now, and that means a lot,” Miguel said.

In part because of the teachers that have pushed her to excel, she hopes to pursue an education degree and one day fill their shoes.

“I have great teachers here that inspire me each and every day,” she said.