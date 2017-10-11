Study: Women Really Are Nicer Than Men

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In the battle of the sexes, which gender is more generous?
“Women,” said Michael Wong of D.C.
“I say men,” added Cynthia Libby of Dallas.
Justin Bedford chimed in, “I think it depends on the circumstances.”
Not according to science. Researchers at the University of Zurich found that when a woman acted selflessly, the reward system in her brain was activated, while men’s reward signal was more strongly triggered by selfish behavior.
However, the study’s authors noted that the tendency for women to be kind could also be the result of cultural expectations since females are often praised for exhibiting those specific qualities.
So, should we accept our biochemistry or work to re-formulate societal stereotypes?
“I think we should try to break down gender stereotypes,” suggested Quinh Nguyen.
“Hopefully every generation gets better. That men are more caring and women more understanding of what they need to do,” said Libby.