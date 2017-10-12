Penn State Shuts Down Berks Campus Library Over Mold Concerns

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Penn State University has shut down its Berks campus library due to mold concerns.

A university spokeswoman confirmed to CBS3 the library is currently closed due to mold.

A student told CBS3 there were disruptions to schedules as a result of the library being shut down.

There is no word yet on how extensive the mold problem is.

This news comes as two Delaware Valley schools are dealing with mold issues of their own.

Philadelphia’s John B. Kelly Elementary School and Monroe Township’s Holly Glen Elementary School are both currently closed due to mold issues.

