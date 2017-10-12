SPCA Removes Dozens Of Cats From Chester County Home

WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Dozens of cats were removed from a home in West Whiteland Township, Chester County, on Tuesday.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA says 60 cats – 59 Persian mixes and a domestic medium hair – were surrendered to them following a welfare check.
The West Whiteland Police Department initially discovered the cats after a request for a welfare check due to the owner’s health issue.
The BVSPCA says most of the cats suffered significant matting and needed medical attention for various conditions associated with neglect.
The cats were treated and groomed and are available for adoption at the West Chester and New Castle campuses.
This is the second large neglect case received by BVSPCA this week. On Sunday, 32 neglected animals were seized from a home in Seaford, Delaware. Over 40 dead dogs were found in that home, too.
“These tragic cases are a reminder of how important it is for family, friends and neighbors to be alert for unusual circumstances and to immediately report suspected cruelty or neglect,” said Adam Lamb, the CEO of BVSPCA. “We are hopeful that the 91 surviving animals from these two cases will be able to find loving homes.”