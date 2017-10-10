Malcolm Jenkins Reacts To Nelson Agholor’s TD: ‘He’s Stylin’ On Him’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Malcolm Jenkins had the same reaction as most Eagles fans, while watching Nelson Agholor’s 72-yard touchdown catch on Sunday.
“Oh yeah, run, run, run, run,” Jenkins says in a video released by the Eagles on Tuesday morning. “Hey, now he’s stylin’ on him. Stylin’ on him. I like that, I like that.”
Agholor beat Cardinals safety Budda Baker for the long touchdown, and added some extra sass on the end of his run, by falling backwards (DeSean Jackson style) into the end zone.
Even Terrell Owens tweeted, “The disrespect is unreal.”