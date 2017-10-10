Malcolm Jenkins Reacts To Nelson Agholor’s TD: ‘He’s Stylin’ On Him’

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Malcolm Jenkins had the same reaction as most Eagles fans, while watching Nelson Agholor’s 72-yard touchdown catch on Sunday.

“Oh yeah, run, run, run, run,” Jenkins says in a video released by the Eagles on Tuesday morning. “Hey, now he’s stylin’ on him. Stylin’ on him. I like that, I like that.”

Agholor beat Cardinals safety Budda Baker for the long touchdown, and added some extra sass on the end of his run, by falling backwards (DeSean Jackson style) into the end zone.

Even Terrell Owens tweeted, “The disrespect is unreal.” 

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch