Terrell Owens Likes Nelson Agholor’s ‘Disrespectful’ Touchdown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nelson Agholor’s 72-yard touchdown catch on Sunday was a thing of beauty.
Related: Philadelphia Eagles Vs. Arizona Cardinals: The Good, The Bad & The Ugly
Agholor beat Cardinals safety Budda Baker for the long touchdown, and added some extra sass on the end of his run, by falling backwards (DeSean Jackson style) into the end zone.
Related: Lane Johnson In Protocol With Head Injury
Former Eagles flashy wide receiver Terrell Owens apparently enjoyed Agholor’s touchdown.
The catch propelled Agholor to a 93-yard receiving day on four catches, the most yards he’s ever had in one game thus far in his career. Agholor now has 16 catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns in 5 games this season.