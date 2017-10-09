Terrell Owens Likes Nelson Agholor’s ‘Disrespectful’ Touchdown

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nelson Agholor’s 72-yard touchdown catch on Sunday was a thing of beauty.

Related: Philadelphia Eagles Vs. Arizona Cardinals: The Good, The Bad & The Ugly

Agholor beat Cardinals safety Budda Baker for the long touchdown, and added some extra sass on the end of his run, by falling backwards (DeSean Jackson style) into the end zone.

Related: Lane Johnson In Protocol With Head Injury

Former Eagles flashy wide receiver Terrell Owens apparently enjoyed Agholor’s touchdown.

The catch propelled Agholor to a 93-yard receiving day on four catches, the most yards he’s ever had in one game thus far in his career. Agholor now has 16 catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns in 5 games this season.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch