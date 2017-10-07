NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police Searching For Missing Delaware Man

Filed Under: Delaware
(credit: University of Delaware Police)

NEWARK, DE (CBS) — Newark police are searching for a man who went missing early Saturday morning.

Twenty-seven-year-old David Tymitz was last seen in Newark, Delaware, shortly before 4 a.m.

Tymitz is approximately six feet tall and was reported to be driving a brown Nissan Quest minivan with damage to the right sliding door around the campus of the University of Delaware and on East Main Street.

Tymitz had recently been arrested for harassing students on campus and has made statements causing concern for himself and others.

Anyone who sees Tymitz is asked to contact police immediately.

