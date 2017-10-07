Police: Delaware Man Arrested For Harassing Students

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — University of Delaware police have arrested a man after he allegedly harassed three female students.

Police say the students were walking home shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, when they saw the man standing outside a dorm hall.

The man, 27-year-old David Tymitz of Newark, was wearing gloves and had his scalp and eyebrows dyed green as he waved at the students several times, police say.

As the students kept walking, Tymitz reportedly began making a cutting gesture across his throat and started chasing after them.

The three students ran into another dorm hall and locked themselves in a bathroom while one of them dialed 911.

University police arrested Tymitz on charges of harassment and menacing and trespassing.

Tymitz is being held on $2500 bond, has been ordered to have no contact with the victims or the university, and has been prohibited from campus.

University of Delaware Police encourages anyone who may have been harassed by Tymitz to contact them at 302-831-2222.

Police also shared the following safety tips for students:

• Avoid walking alone at night. Walk with a group, ride a UD shuttle bus or call (302) 831-2222 for a walking escort.

• Show a confident attitude and be alert and aware of your surroundings. Follow common sense safety precautions at all times.

• Report all suspicious activity by calling 911 from on or off campus.