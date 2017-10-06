Report: Brad Ausmus ‘In Mix’ For Next Phillies Manager

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies are searching for a new manager and according to 94WIP’s Howard Eskin, former catcher Brad Ausmus is “in the mix.”
Ausmus, 48, was 314-332 as the manager of the Detroit over the past four seasons. The team announced Ausmus would not return as the manager on September 22nd. Ausmus was hired by Detroit to be the manager in November of 2013, his first managerial gig.
Ausmus attended Dartmouth, as did Phillies general manager Matt Klentak, as Eskin points out.
As a player, Ausmus played for six MLB teams. He was an all-star in 1999 and a three-time gold glove winner.
The Phillies announced they will not retain Pete Mackanin as the club’s manager last week. Mackanin was 172-237 since taking over on June 26th, 2015, but did not a solid job of molding the young personalities through the Philadelphia rebuild.