Pete Mackanin Will Not Return As Phillies Manager

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pete Mackanin will not return as the Phillies’ manager in 2018, the team announced on Friday.
Pete Mackanin has agreed to a contract extension to serve as special assistant to the general manager for 2018 and beyond.
Earlier this week on the 94WIP Morning Show, Mackanin admitted he wasn’t completely sure about his future with the club.
“I assume I’ll be back here,” Mackanin told Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Wednesday. “[General manager] Matt [Klentak] and I get along fine, but he hasn’t said directly that, ‘You’re definitely coming back,’ nor have the coaches been told anything. So, this is a funny business, you never know. I’ve been on teams before where I thought everything was fine and I’ve got the axe. So, it’s not that big of a deal. I assume I’ll be back, but until I’m told, ‘You’re definitely coming back,’ I don’t take anything for granted.”
Mackanin, 66, was 172-237 as the Phillies manager since taking over on June 26th, 2015. He will remain as the manager for the final three games of the season.