Bon Jovi Nominated Again For Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — New Jersey’s Bon Jovi is among 19 acts nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

This is the second time the group, with such hits as “Livin’ On A Prayer” and “Always,” has been nominated.

Nine of the Class of 2018 nominees are first-timers to the list.

They are Nina Simone, the Eurythmics, Dire Straits, Judas Priest, Kate Bush, Moody Blues, Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

An international voting body of more than 900 artists, historians and members of the music industry will receive ballots and this year fans will once again have the opportunity to participate.

Beginning Oct. 5 and continuing through 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 5, 2017, fans can visit rockhall.com/vote to cast votes for who they believe to be most deserving of induction.

The top five artists selected will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2018 inductees.

Fans will need to log in with a Facebook account or email to vote and voting is capped at one ballot per day.

The list of 2018 inductees will be announced in December, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Inductions ceremony will be held in Cleveland on April 14.

SiriusXM will carry a radio broadcast of the ceremony as well as special broadcasts throughout the year devoted to the Rock Hall’s Inductees — past and present — on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio (Ch. 310).

HBO will broadcast the ceremony with broadcast details to be announced later.

