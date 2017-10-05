Police: Clumsy Man In Darth Vader Mask Robs Convenience Store

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh police say they’re looking for a clumsy crook who robbed a convenience store while wearing a Darth Vader mask.
Police spokeswoman Sonya Toler says the suspect had a knife when he entered the CoGo’s store in the city’s South Side about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.
As the man came around the counter after demanding money, he tripped and fell into a floor fan.
Police say the suspect took some money then ran away.
Despite the mask, police say the clerk described the robber as a slightly-built black man, about 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds.
In addition to the Star Wars villain’s mask, the suspect wore a black hooded sweat shirt and shoes and khaki pants.
