Police: Clumsy Man In Darth Vader Mask Robs Convenience Store

Filed Under: Talkers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh police say they’re looking for a clumsy crook who robbed a convenience store while wearing a Darth Vader mask.

Police spokeswoman Sonya Toler says the suspect had a knife when he entered the CoGo’s store in the city’s South Side about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Annual Zombie Walk Bans Fake Weapons In Wake Of Las Vegas Shooting

As the man came around the counter after demanding money, he tripped and fell into a floor fan.

Police say the suspect took some money then ran away.

Despite the mask, police say the clerk described the robber as a slightly-built black man, about 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds.

In addition to the Star Wars villain’s mask, the suspect wore a black hooded sweat shirt and shoes and khaki pants.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Things To Do
Guide To Jack Frost And Big Boulder Mountains
Best Bars In Philadelphia To Ring In 2017

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch