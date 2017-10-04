NBA GMs: Timberwolves, 76ers Will Be Most Improved Teams

By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — NBA general managers say the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers will be the most improved teams in 2017-18.

According to an annual survey done by the NBA, 69-percent of general managers say the T-Wolves will be most improved, while 17-percent voted for the Sixers.

Furthermore, 24-percent of GM’s picked Ben Simmons to win rookie of the year, second highest to Lonzo Ball’s 62-percent.

When asked which rookie will be the best in five years, 21-percent of GM’s voted for Markelle Fultz and 14-percent voted for Simmons. Josh Jackson led the vote with 24-percent.

J.J. Redick received 14-percent of the vote, second most, for player best at moving without the ball. Joel Embiid and Simmons received votes for most likely to have a breakout season.

The Sixers begin the preseason on Wednesday at home against the Memphis Grizzlies.

