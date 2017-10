PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It is the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

At least 50 people were killed and 400 injured, officials say, as a gunman unleashed bullets at an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

The entire world is reacting to the tragic event, including current and former Philadelphia athletes and teams.

Sending thoughts and prayers to all of those affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas. — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 2, 2017

I am in shock to wake up to the Las Vegas news. My prayers are with everyone affected. When will this end?! People are so sick. — Jeremy Roenick (@Jeremy_Roenick) October 2, 2017

Prayers go out to all the families in Vegas , I'm speechless this morning #KeepTheFaith — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) October 2, 2017

So much hate and evil. So sad. The World needs Jesus in a bad way. Praying for all those affected in Vegas. — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) October 2, 2017

In the mist of our nations unrest with the political stalemate, one thing we all have in common as humans is we all Pray! #PrayingForVegas — Jamaal Jackson (@CenterStage67) October 2, 2017

Prayers up for the victims and their families in Las Vegas #domesticterrorism — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) October 2, 2017

This could happen anywhere man….my heart is heavy — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) October 2, 2017