Singer Jason Aldean Describes ‘Horrific’ Las Vegas Shooting

By Angela Dewan and Brian Stelter

LAS VEGAS (CNN) –– American country singer Jason Aldean, who was performing when a gunman opened fire on concert-goers in Las Vegas, has described the deadly incident as “beyond horrific.”

A video posted on social media captured the moment the gunshots began, forcing headliner Aldean and his band to abruptly stop mid-song and leave the stage at the music festival where they were performing.

‘Beyond Horrific.’ Country Music World Stunned By Las Vegas Shooting

The video shows people screaming as the gunman fires multiple rounds on the crowd, with one woman yelling, “Oh my god,” and others calling on others to “Get down.”

“Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe,” Aldean wrote on his Instagram account.

Police: Shooting On Las Vegas Strip Kills At Least 50, Wounds More Than 200

“My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night.”

