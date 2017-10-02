Pederson: Eagles Fans Provided An ‘Uplift To Our Football Team’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles fans took over the StubHub Center in Carson, California on Sunday.

Only team in the NFL with 9 home games this season!!! Thank you @Eagles fans!! #FlyEaglesFly — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) October 2, 2017

Philly fans WE appreciate y'all! This was a home game, we was just on the beach!!!! — Jalen Mills (@greengoblin) October 2, 2017

The result was an Eagles 26-24 win over the Chargers and the Philly fans quickly became a national story.

Related: Eagles Fans Take Over The StubHub Center

“It was such an uplift for our football team to see that many fans travel and probably a lot of them from all over the country, and there even in California to come and support,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson told the 94WIP Morning Show during his weekly Monday morning call-in. “Even when they opened the stadium gates, it just flooded in. I was actually on the field when they opened the gates and it just flooded in of Philly fans. Unbelievable. The Eagles are a great fan base, it was just so exciting to see. And they were loud and did their thing all day long. So it was such a sea of green, it was great to see.”

When you walk in and all of the lights are already on 🤷‍♂️ (📹 FlyByKnite/Twitter) A post shared by @sportsradio94wip on Oct 2, 2017 at 5:36am PDT

The Eagles entered the game as small underdogs and mostly all of the local reporters/writers picked the Chargers to win the game. Pederson took notice of this before the game, bringing an index cards of all of the predictions to his Friday press conference.

“I never put it out in front of the team,” Pederson said. “I just think that sometimes it’s silly at times. But in my Friday press conference I just brought it to their attention, the guys — and then their claim to fame is, ‘But yeah, every time we pick you to lose, you win. And blah, blah, blah and this and that.’

“I’m like alright, I appreciate the vote of confidence there. Maybe it will continue this week.”

The 3-1 Eagles host the 2-2 Cardinals on Sunday at the Linc.