Eagles Fans Take Over The StubHub Center

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was technically a road game for the Eagles on Sunday, but it sure didn’t feel or sound like one.

The Eagles traveled to Los Angeles to face the LA Chargers at the StubHub Center, the LA Galaxy’s home arena in Carson, California which seats 27,000.

The Eagles fans took over the game, helping the Birds to a 26-24 victory in LA.

At one point in the game, Chargers fans tried to start a “Let’s Go Chargers” chant. It quickly turned into a “Let’s Go Eagles” chant. Here’s the video courtesy of Justin Russo on Twitter.

“Nauseating,’’ a Chargers fans told USA TODAY Sports when asked about the stadium experience. “Everybody knows we’re not wanted here. L.A. doesn’t want the Chargers.’’

94WIP sideline reporter Howard Eskin said at one point during the broadcast that it, “I’m telling you it is louder behind me today than it is many times at the Linc.”

After the game, Eagles tight end Zach Ertz posted this on Instagram.

