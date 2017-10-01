Philadelphia Eagles Vs. LA Chargers: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — There was a lot to like, and some things to dislike in the Eagles’ 26-24 victory over the stubborn Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center on Sunday afternoon.
The Good
- The Eagles’ rushing attack, which pounded the Los Angeles Chargers 42 times for 214 yards, averaging 5.1 yards a carry.
- Rookie kicker Jake Elliott’s three first-half field goals of 45, 40 and 53 yards. Elliott came back to kick a 47-yarder in the third quarter that gave the Eagles a 19-10 lead.
- Running back LeGarrette Blount’s 68-yard run with 13:05 left to play, which set up Wendell Smallwood’s 3-yard TD plunge that gave the Eagles a short-lived 26-17 lead. Blount finished with a game-high 136 yards.
- Defensive tackle Beau Allen was strong the whole afternoon, He had a sack and a tackle for a loss in the first half.
- Defensive end Chris Long stripping Philip Rivers on the Chargers’ first possession, which led to the Eagles getting out to a 7-0 lead.
- Defensive end Derek Barnett’s fumble recovery on Los Angeles’ first drive.
- Defensive tackle Tim Jernigan’s inside pressure on Rivers.
- Cornerback Patrick Robinson’s tackle for a four-yard loss on Melvin Gordon at the Chargers’ 25 in the third quarter
- The Eagles’ offensive front that did a very good job against the formidable Chargers’ front four.
- Running Corey Clement’s 4-yard run to the Chargers’ 38 with 2:22 left to play on third-and-one. The first down enabled the Eagles to kill the remaining time on the clock for the Eagles’ 26-24 victory.
The Bad
- Center Jason Kelce getting called for a false start at the Chargers’ 19 with 8:02 left in the first half, on a first-and-10.
- Left tackle Lane Johnson’s third-quarter hold that set the ball back at the Chargers’ 36.
- Rookie cornerback Rasul Douglas interference call covering Keenan Allen at the Los Angeles’ 47 with :07 left in the third quarter.
- Linebacker Mychal Kendricks’ bad angle on Austin Ekeler’s 35-yard TD run with 13:42 left to play that put the Chargers within 19-17.
The Ugly
- Blowing another double-digit lead. Against the Giants last week it was a 14-0 edge the Eagles saw disintegrate. Against the Chargers, it was 13-0.
- Defensive end Vinny Curry losing outside contain and being shoved inside on Austin Ekeler’s 35-yard TD run with 13:42 left in the game.
- Douglas’ coverage on Tyrell Williams’ 75-yard touchdown catch from Philip Rivers in the second quarter. Douglas bit on a fake and got turned one way, then was out of position to catch up Williams.
- Receiver Torrey Smith’s drops in the first half. He has good speed, can stretch a defense and can’t seem to catch a pass.