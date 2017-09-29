Dick Vermeil: ‘Odell Beckham Jr. Is An Immature Clown’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Eagles, Rams, and Chiefs head coach Dick Vermeil went off on Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday.

Beckham is receiving criticism for pretending he was a dog and urinating on the field during one of his two touchdown celebrations, at Lincoln Financial last Sunday against the Eagles. Beckham received a 15-yard penalty for his antics.

The 80-year-old legendary ex-Eagles coach, who joins the 94WIP Morning Show every Friday, went off on the Giants’ wide receiver.

“There is no correlation between age and immaturity and that guy is an immature clown,” Vermeil said of Beckham. “Just really, embarrassing.”

“We as coaches have to have some policies and then the guts to reinforce them,” Vermeil continued. “I think the league should have suspended him.”

Vermeil also said that it “startled him” and he was upset that Doug Pederson decided to go for it on 4th-and-8 in the first half while leading 7-0.

Vermeil, who is 3-0 in picking the Eagles game, took the Eagles to beat the Chargers on Sunday.