McLeod Upset At Odell Beckham's 'Disrespectful' Celebration

By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Odell Beckham Jr. decided to controversially act like a dog and pretend to urinate on the Eagles’ field after a third quarter touchdown on Sunday.

Beckham received a 15-yard penalty for his celebration.

Eagles safety Rodney McLeod, who did not play in Sunday’s game against the Giants due to a hamstring injury, did not appreciate the gesture by Beckham.

“I kind of was a little upset, just at him being disrespectful how he did that on our field and me not being able to do anything about it,” said McLeod, a hard hitting safety. “But it’s all good, that’s why we play those guys twice.”

On the field, Beckham is one of the game’s best. On Sunday, he hauled in a game high nine catches for 79 yards and two key touchdowns, fueling a New York comeback — which ultimately fell short in a 27-24 Eagles win. It’s the extra curricular things that turns people off to him.

“Like you said, great player, I just think at times his a little undisciplined and a little selfish,” McLeod said. “And in a lot of ways, obviously we know he’s passionate about the game, but you can’t do anything to hurt your team. And I think he showed examples of that. In this game, it’s a field position game, and taking a penalty on the kickoff could be the difference in the game. Whether that turns into a touchdown or just giving the opponent good field position, which he did.”

McLeod says he’s feeling good and thinks he will play on Sunday against the Chargers.

