Pennsylvania LCB Reports Record Sales, Contributions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board says the 2016-17 fiscal year was another record year for operations. But that’s not likely to change the minds of those who want to get the state out of the booze business.
Fiscal year 2016-17 showed a 3.9% increase in retail sales over the prior year and previous record, and an eye-opening 22% increase in the LCB’s contributions to state and local governments. But in the context of the never-ending debate over privatizing liquor sales, Steve Miskin, spokesman for House Republican leaders, is unimpressed by the numbers.
“It’s easy for the LCB to boast of ‘record profits’ when you’re the only game in town,” he said, “and when they’re frankly raising prices on Pennsylvania consumers just because they can.”
But Liquor Control Board member Michael Newsome says the LCB didn’t just raise prices.
“We’ve negotiated lower costs from our suppliers,” Newsome said.
And Newsome says those lower costs have been passed on to Pennsylvania consumers.
