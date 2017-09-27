Pennsylvania LCB Reports Record Sales, Contributions

By Tony Romeo
Filed Under: KYW Newsradio, Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, Pennsylvania Liquor Sales, Tony Romeo

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board says the 2016-17 fiscal year was another record year for operations. But that’s not likely to change the minds of those who want to get the state out of the booze business.

Fiscal year 2016-17 showed a 3.9% increase in retail sales over the prior year and previous record, and an eye-opening 22% increase in the LCB’s contributions to state and local governments. But in the context of the never-ending debate over privatizing liquor sales, Steve Miskin, spokesman for House Republican leaders, is unimpressed by the numbers.

State Test Scores Show Philly Students Performing Slightly Better

“It’s easy for the LCB to boast of ‘record profits’ when you’re the only game in town,” he said, “and when they’re frankly raising prices on Pennsylvania consumers just because they can.”

But Liquor Control Board member Michael Newsome says the LCB didn’t just raise prices.

“We’ve negotiated lower costs from our suppliers,” Newsome said.

And Newsome says those lower costs have been passed on to Pennsylvania consumers.

More from Tony Romeo
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Autumn Birding
Enter Today
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch