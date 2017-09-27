NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

State Test Scores Show Philly Students Performing Slightly Better

By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: KYW Newsradio, Mike DeNardo, PSSA Scores, School District of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just-released state test scores show Philadelphia public school students performing a notch better.

The School District of Philadelphia says students at every level from 3rd to 7th grade posted increases in PSSA reading scores. The biggest jump was the percentage of third graders scoring proficient or advanced — up five percent to 35 percent. But that leaves 65 percent scoring basic or below.

Local Musician Creates Musical Instrument Out Of Textile Loom

On the Keystone Exams, the district says those scoring at proficient or advanced rates went up from 19 to 21 percent in Algebra, 23 to 29 percent in Biology and 38 to 43 percent in Literature.

In a statement, Superintendent William Hite says the scores show the district’s increased focus on literacy is paying off.

More from Mike DeNardo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Autumn Birding
Enter Today
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch