State Test Scores Show Philly Students Performing Slightly Better

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just-released state test scores show Philadelphia public school students performing a notch better.
The School District of Philadelphia says students at every level from 3rd to 7th grade posted increases in PSSA reading scores. The biggest jump was the percentage of third graders scoring proficient or advanced — up five percent to 35 percent. But that leaves 65 percent scoring basic or below.
On the Keystone Exams, the district says those scoring at proficient or advanced rates went up from 19 to 21 percent in Algebra, 23 to 29 percent in Biology and 38 to 43 percent in Literature.
In a statement, Superintendent William Hite says the scores show the district’s increased focus on literacy is paying off.