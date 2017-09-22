Delco Looks To Clear Some Outstanding Warrants With Special Weekend Hours

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA (CBS) — Delaware county is offering weekend hours in the hopes of clearing some out-standing warrants. As staff will be at the Delaware County courthouse between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.

It’s called Operation Reset Saturday, and Delaware County Sheriff Mary McFall Hopper says she hopes anyone with an outstanding warrant will take advantage of the Saturday hours.

“We believe there’s a number of people who want to comply, either make their court date, meet with their probation officer, pay their fine, but they may not be able to do it 8:30-4:30 Monday through Friday,” said Hopper.

She says not only is it safer for her deputies who have to serve the warrants, but it’s also beneficial to the people with the warrants.

“Knocking on the door in the middle of the night and waking up their kids or their neighbors, they can come in and just take care of that,” she said.

The move comes about six weeks after sergeant Nick Maraini was injured serving a warrant when a man threw a molotov cocktail at him as he knocked on the door.