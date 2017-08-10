Delaware County Man Charged After Allegedly Throwing Molotov Cocktail At Sheriff’s Sergeant

COLLINGDALE, PA (CBS) — A Collingdale man is being held on $1 million bail after allegedly trying to set a Delaware County sheriff’s sergeant on fire.
Jeromy Jones is charged with aggravated assault and four counts of attempted murder after tossing a Molotov cocktail at sheriff’s officers on Wednesday afternoon.
Sheriff Mary McFall-Hopper says Sgt. Nicholas Maraini was at the door of Jones home serving a probation warrant, when “he opened the door, threw out a incendiary device that hit Sgt. Maraini, and he caught on fire.”
Fellow officers threw Maraini to the ground and rolled him to put out the flames. He was rushed to Crozer Chester Medical Center where he was treated for second and third degree burns.
McFall-Hopper says the “stop, drop, and roll” technique saved the sergeant’s life.
Jones barricaded himself in the home and surrendered about an hour later.