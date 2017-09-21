Zeoli Show Log 09.21.17

3pm- While speaking at a Gates Foundation event, Barack Obama came out against the proposed Graham-Cassidy Healthcare Reform Bill.
3:20pm- According to reports, Samantha Powers, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations in the Obama administration, sought to unmask the identities of 260 American citizens in 2016. The unmaskings may have led to Trump officials being revealed in classified intelligence reports.
3:35pm- Former CIA Officer Valarie Plame Wilson tweeted an article titled “America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars.” After initially defending the tweet, she apologized.
4pm- Dr. Anthony Mazzarelli joins the show to breakdown the pros and cons of the Graham-Cassidy Healthcare Bill.
4:25pm- MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell has apologized following the release of video in which he berates coworkers.
5pm- Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced an Executive Order that would punish companies and banks that do business with North Korea.
5:10pm- During his late night show, Jimmy Kimmel threatened to “pound” Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade over differing opinions on healthcare.
5:20pm- President of American Commitment Phil Kerpen calls in to discuss the benefits of the Graham-Cassidy Healthcare Bill and the likelihood of the bill passing in the Senate.