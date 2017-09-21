PHL Scores Near Bottom In New Airport Ranking Survey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you find flying to and from Philadelphia to be a bit of hassle, a new study suggests you’re not alone.
J.D. Power and Associates annual survey finds Philadelphia International Airport isn’t quite making the mark for customer satisfaction, but it is doing better than it did last year.
The Philadelphia airport scored 715 out of a possible 1,000 points for terminal appearance, airport accessibility, security check-in and baggage handling. That’s an improvement over last year’s score of 688, but the airport still scored near the bottom of the list.
At the top was Orlando International Airport, John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California and Sacramento International Airport.
Overall, traveler satisfaction with North American airports reached an all-time high, 749 out of 1,000 points, on J.D. Power’s scale.
“Capacity has become a huge challenge for North American airports, with many reporting 100% of available parking spots being filled and large airports, such as Orlando International, setting passenger volume records each month for more than three years straight,” said Michael Taylor, Travel Practice Lead at J.D. Power. “Despite these difficulties, airports are responding with new technology and old-fashioned personal skills to win over harried travelers. ”
Taylor says creative ways airports have addressed the challenges range from smartphone apps that tell travelers where to find a parking spot to therapy dogs mingling with travelers to relieve stress and improve the overall airport experience.