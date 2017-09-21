‘Hot Single Female’ Sign Gets Hurricane Irma Victim Attention And Help

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hurricane Irma slammed Florida on September 10 and many residents still don’t have power, because the damage was so extensive.

Utility crews from all over the country are working around the clock. Linemen from Pennsylvania Power and Light Utilities Corporation are hard at work too. And what they’re doing is being noticed and greatly appreciated, especially by one woman who had a unique way of asking for their help.

“I have power!” exclaimed Kynse Agles.

It was the moment she had been waiting for since Hurricane Irma struck 11 days ago. The Fort Myers resident now has electricity and she has crews from Pennsylvania to thank.

Teams from PPL traveled to Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Irma, to help restore power.

Before she got her power back, Agles made a sign to get the attention of power crews and it instantly created a buzz on social media.

It reads: “Hot single female seeks sexy lineman to electrify her life”

“I just thought, ‘Hey, maybe when the lineman gets to my neighborhood, this will make them laugh and they’ll hook me up first,” Agles said.

PPL says the workers were already making the repairs when a neighbor showed them the sign.

They took a picture in front of it and left a note behind saying, “Power on due to your PPL linemen.”

Agles later said, “My neighbor across the street doesn’t have power yet, and I told him he can borrow my sign later.”