Hurricane Jose Bringing Rough Surf, Beach Erosion To Jersey Shore

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Hurricane Jose is making its presence known in New Jersey.

Beach erosion is already underway at Nuns Beach in Stone Harbor as the category 1 storm is churning up waves as well in Atlantic City.

Large swells from Jose are sending water over barriers and into streets.

In Belmar, Mayor Matt Doherty tweeted a picture of the storm damaging one of the piers.

Hurricane Jose is starting to cause damage in Belmar this morning. pic.twitter.com/AslxT2wUu7 — Matt Doherty (@mattdohertynj) September 19, 2017

Beach erosion and rough surf are serious concerns at the shore.

A high surf advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday and a coastal flood warning is posted until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Wave heights off the coast could build to 15 feet, while breaking waves along the coast are expected to reach 8 to 10 feet. A high risk for rip currents continues.

Minor flooding is expected during the morning high tide and moderate flooding is anticipated during the evening. Widespread roadway flooding is expected and minor property damage is possible.

