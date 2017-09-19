More Racial Slurs Found On Cabrini University Campus

RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) — More racial slurs have been reported on the campus of a local university.
Cabrini University says there have been two additional sightings of racial graffiti reported inside a residence hall.
“There is an ongoing investigation of racial slurs written in one of our residence halls. We continue to work with Radnor Police Department on collecting evidence as we work to identify this person, or persons, who so blatantly go against everything we are as a diverse institution. We’ve increased security on campus and will continue to do everything we can to identify the perpetrator(s),” the university said in a statement.
Cabrini says it is also holding campus-wide town halls and forums to update students and answer their questions about these incidents.
The first incident occurred Saturday night when freshman Sennia Vann found a racial slur written on her residence hall door.
“I cried. My faith was kind of restored in the student body. I was reminded that everybody is not like the person who wrote on my door,” said Vann.
Dozens of students, some who don’t even know the young freshman, gathered and redecorated her dorm door, this time with positive and supportive messages.
Police say the university removed the remarks from the door before police could take pictures.