Police Investigate Racial Slur Written On Door Of A Cabrini University Student

RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) — Radnor police are investigating an incident after a female student at Cabrini University reported a racial slur written on her residence hall door.
The student discovered the slur, which was written in what appeared to be marker, on Saturday.
The university released a statement Sunday saying:
“The University is fully investigating this report and takes our student safety seriously. Cabrini does not tolerate any form of hate speech or racist language, and our priority remains to ensure our students feel safe and supported.”
Police say the university had removed the remarks from the door before police could take pictures.
Radnor Police Chief Bill Colarulo says detectives will be following up on Monday, possibly viewing the incident as ethnic intimidation.