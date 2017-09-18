Chase Utley Returns To Citizens Bank Park Again

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chase Utley returns to Citizens Bank Park for the second time as a member with the Dodgers. The Dodgers will play at Citizens Bank Park on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday night.

Utley, 38, returned to Philadelphia last August and received a standing ovation.

This season, Utley is hitting .234/.324/.406 with eight homers and 19 doubles in 117 games this season.

Utley, of course, spent the first 14 years of his career with the Phillies and was a key catalyst in them winning the World Series in 2008.

