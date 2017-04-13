Chase Utley Scores From First On Swinging Third Strike

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chase Utley is 38-years-old, but you can’t tell. Watching him run the bases never gets old, no matter what team he’s on.
Related: Chase Utley Apparently Asked To Be Hit By Pitch
In Wednesday night’s game against the Cubs, the now Dodgers second baseman scored from first on a swinging third strike in the dirt, in the 9th inning. The hustle play provided the Dodgers with an insurance run en route to a 2-0 win.
Watch the full play on MLB.com here.
Related: Chase Utley On Return To Philly: ‘A Bit Emotional’
The former Phillies six-time all-star and 2008 World Series champion is struggling in the early part of this season, with just one hit in 16 at bats.