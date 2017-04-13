Chase Utley Scores From First On Swinging Third Strike

BREAKING: Teen Found Delinquent Of Criminally Negligent Homicide In Amy Joyner-Francis Death

April 13, 2017 10:52 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: chase utley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chase Utley is 38-years-old, but you can’t tell. Watching him run the bases never gets old, no matter what team he’s on.

In Wednesday night’s game against the Cubs, the now Dodgers second baseman scored from first on a swinging third strike in the dirt, in the 9th inning. The hustle play provided the Dodgers with an insurance run en route to a 2-0 win.

Watch the full play on MLB.com here. 

The former Phillies six-time all-star and 2008 World Series champion is struggling in the early part of this season, with just one hit in 16 at bats.

