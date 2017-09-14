Michigan Man Creates Beer-Dispensing Chair

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–A Michigan-local and woodworking professional, Matt Thompson, created a beer-dispensing chair cut in the shape of his home state to raise money in a charity raffle.

Thompson shot a video showcasing the cedar-wood chair and it’s functionality on August 24, 2017  and shared the footage in a Facebook post that has since received over nine millions views.

The chair’s beer-dispensing cooler will keep six cans cold for up to eight hours and has a build-in drainage system to prevent ice from falling along the delivery mechanism, Thompson told Reuters.

The cooler is covered with a wooden cutout of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula area to match the chair’s Michigan shaped back, he added.

