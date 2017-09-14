Video Captures Man Dumping Dog On Texas Road

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man in Texas has turned himself in after authorities say he dumped a 1-year-old mixed-breed dog on the side of the road last month.
It happened on Aug. 5 when newly installed cameras captured the man in the act.
Video shows the man driving up on the side of the road, letting the dog out of the back seat and then taking off.
The SPCA of Texas says the dog, now named Claira-Belle, was found by a witness.
More than a month later, the organization says George Spears has turned himself in, admitting that he dumped the dog because he was trying to help his sister who was unable to control the animal.
Claira-Belle was transferred to the SPCA of Texas where she was later adopted on Sept. 9.
The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office is now handling the investigation.