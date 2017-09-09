Burlington County Animal Shelter Takes In Dogs Rescued From Hurricane Harvey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Helping the four-legged victims of Hurricane Harvey, the Burlington County Animal Shelter took in some displaced dogs Saturday and is looking to place them in loving homes.

Ten dogs from the flood-ravaged Houston area are now at the shelter.

“It breaks your heart, but the nice part about what we’re seeing here is we’ve got 10 of them that have a second lease on life,” said Freeholder Director of Burlington County Bruce Garganio. “They’ll be in homes in the area real, real soon and that’s what keeps you going in this business.”

Garganio says they’ll also take in dogs from Hurricane Irma, if needed.



“What we’ll do is as we adopt, if there’s need, then we’ll definitely have space available,” he said, “and we would accept more.”

This weekend, the shelter is waiving the adoption fee for dogs that have been in the shelter for at least three months.