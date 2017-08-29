NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

100 Dogs Sent From Texas To New Jersey Following Hurricane

Filed Under: Hurricane Harvey

MADISON, N.J. (AP) — Close to 100 dogs from Texas shelters arrived in New Jersey on Tuesday to help make room for animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

Debra Miller, spokeswoman for St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, told NJ.com that moving the dogs from the shelters will help families affected by the storm stay close to their pets.

“Anything they need, we’re here to help,” Miller said.

The animals arrived Tuesday morning at the Morristown airport and are being housed at the St. Hubert’s center in Madison. Both the Humane Society of the United States and Wings of Rescue organized the airlift.

Miller said the dogs will first rest for meals and walks. The dogs will then be transported to sister shelters in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Delaware, New York and Canada.

St. Hubert’s works with the Humane Society to accept animals or send staff to emergency situations. The center recently tended to dogs from California after the massive wildfires last year.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

