Floridians Running Out Of Time To Evacuate Before Irma Hits

MIAMI (CBS) — Hurricane Irma continues to spin furiously toward Florida with winds reaching 150 mph.
Irma became a Category 4 storm Friday morning, but it still poses a major threat to Florida’s Atlantic Coast.
Time is running out for Floridians to evacuate before Irma roars ashore this weekend. At least 1.4 million live in mandatory evacuation zones.
FEMA predicts Irma will devastate the southern United States.
“I can guarantee you that I don’t know anybody in Florida that’s ever experienced what’s about to hit South Florida,” said FEMA Administrator Brock Long.
People at Miami and Fort Lauderdale’s airports have only hours to catch the last flights out.
“Hopefully the storm will stay on track and it won’t hit until Saturday and we’ll be out of here,” said one passenger.
A steady stream of bumper-to-bumper traffic is heading north, but the rush to evacuate is stalled in some areas because gas stations are quickly running out of fuel.
“For gas stations in evacuation zones, we need you to stay open as long as you can so people can get out,” said Florida Gov. Rick Scott.
Frantic residents are scooping up water and last-minute supplies to ride out the storm.
FEMA estimates the hurricane could send more than 100,000 people to shelters.
Irma battered Turks and Caicos overnight and it’s headed for Cuba before it turns north for its collision course with the U.S. mainland.