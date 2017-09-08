NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

NJ Task Force 1 Deploys To Florida Ahead Of Hurricane Irma

By David Madden
Filed Under: David Madden, Hurricane Irma, New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey has sent down its Task Force 1 crew to assist the state of Florida as it braces for Irma’s wrath.

An 80 member team was dispatched within a few hours after FEMA asked for them.

Hurricane Irma Weakens To Category 4 Storm 

“We have medical doctors. We have K-9 handlers. We have engineers. We have fire and law enforcement,” Laura Connolly with the state’s Emergency Management Office told KYW Newsradio. “We’re going down there primarily as a search and rescue team with those capabilities.”

Philly First Responders To Help In Hurricane Irma Recovery Efforts 

And another crew of 80 is on standby to relieve them in two weeks, if needed. Some 100 members of the New Jersey National Guard are also down south awaiting word on where they might be deployed.

Task Force 1 sent a smaller crew of 18 to Texas to assist in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. That crew returned earlier this week.

More from David Madden
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Harvey
#CBS3Summerfest
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch