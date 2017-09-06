NJ Guard Members Dispatched To Florida Before Irma Strikes

By David Madden
Filed Under: David Madden, Hurricane Irma, KYW Newsradio
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TRENTON, NJ (CBS) — Members of the New Jersey National Guard are being sent to Florida in advance of the expected arrival of Hurricane Irma.

More than 100 soldiers from the 253rd Transportation Company, based in Cape May, will be deployed in two stages and are expected to arrive as early as Friday at Camp Blanding in Central Florida.

Nearly 20 Philadelphia Firefighters To Help In Hurricane Irma Recovery Efforts

Governor Chris Christie, in a press release, said “Beyond the numbers, these are highly experienced and trained men and women who served on the front lines during Hurricane Irene and Superstorm Sandy.”

The unit is outfitted with high wheeled vehicles that are used in search and rescue missions.

More from David Madden
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Harvey
#CBS3Summerfest
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch