NJ Guard Members Dispatched To Florida Before Irma Strikes

TRENTON, NJ (CBS) — Members of the New Jersey National Guard are being sent to Florida in advance of the expected arrival of Hurricane Irma.
More than 100 soldiers from the 253rd Transportation Company, based in Cape May, will be deployed in two stages and are expected to arrive as early as Friday at Camp Blanding in Central Florida.
Governor Chris Christie, in a press release, said “Beyond the numbers, these are highly experienced and trained men and women who served on the front lines during Hurricane Irene and Superstorm Sandy.”
The unit is outfitted with high wheeled vehicles that are used in search and rescue missions.